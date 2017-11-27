Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Monday 02:25 GMT

What you need to know

China’s CSI300 resumes fall

Euro hovers at two-month high

Brent crude edges lower

Bitcoin sails above $9,000

Overview

Asia-Pacific equities made a poor start to the week despite record highs on Friday for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Wall Street.

Hot topic

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.6 per cent as the financials sector slipped 0.8 per cent and information technology stocks fell 0.6 per cent.

Chinese stocks remained weak with the CSI300, a composite of stocks listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai, sliding 1.6 per cent to a near three-week low after notching its biggest one-day fall in 17 months on Thursday amid concerns over rising bond yields. The Shenzhen Composite was down 1.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9 per cent.

In Japan the Topix index was off 0.1 per cent, but Nintendo was a bright spot, climbing as much as 3.4 per cent to its highest level since September 2008 on hopes of strong holiday sales for its Switch console in the US.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat with a 0.4 per cent fall for materials countering a 0.1 per cent gain for financials.

The S&P 500 ended Friday with a gain of 0.2 per cent for a record finish of 2,602, while the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.3 per cent.

Forex

The euro was hovering at a two-month high against the US dollar at $1.1917 after climbing past the $1.19 level in the previous session as participants digested further evidence of the strength of the German economy.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of peers, was steady at 92.814 after hitting its lowest level in two months in the previous session. The Japanese yen was flat at ¥111.48 and the Australia dollar weakened 0.3 per cent to $0.7596.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin climbed above $9,000 for the first time on Sunday and continued its ascent on Monday, hitting $9,555. This brings the cryptocurrency’s rise for the year to date to almost 890 per cent.

Fixed income

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury was up 2.1 basis points at 2.34 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $63.73 a barrel ahead of the Opec meeting on Thursday at which members are expected to extend production curbs. West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, was down 0.4 per cent at $58.71 a barrel, giving back some of Friday’s 1.6 per cent advance made in response to possible disruptions to Canadian supplies following a Keystone pipeline leak.

