A court struggle in China is casting a shadow over the company’s hopes for an Arm IPO after its failed $66bn sale to Nvidia, the 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday climbed to 2 per cent for the first time since August 2019, as investors ditched government debt on the latest evidence of stubbornly high inflation, and European scientists have made a big breakthrough in the decades-long effort to generate energy from nuclear fusion.

Mentioned in this podcast:

SoftBank’s plans for Arm IPO hit by legal battle over renegade China unit

US inflation surges to 7.5% in fastest annual rise for 40 years

European scientists in ‘landmark’ nuclear fusion breakthrough

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

