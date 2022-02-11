Inflation prompts investors to ditch Treasuries
SoftBank’s plans to list its chip design unit Arm are jeopardised by escalating legal battle at its China entity
A court struggle in China is casting a shadow over the company’s hopes for an Arm IPO after its failed $66bn sale to Nvidia, the 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday climbed to 2 per cent for the first time since August 2019, as investors ditched government debt on the latest evidence of stubbornly high inflation, and European scientists have made a big breakthrough in the decades-long effort to generate energy from nuclear fusion.
SoftBank’s plans for Arm IPO hit by legal battle over renegade China unit
US inflation surges to 7.5% in fastest annual rise for 40 years
European scientists in ‘landmark’ nuclear fusion breakthrough
