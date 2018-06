Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Spain’s new prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is in a precarious position after ejecting the government of Mariano Rajoy. He is hoping to reverse cuts to social programmes and improve relations with secessionist leaders in Catalonia. Will he succeed or will he be forced to seek early elections? Hannah Murphy puts the question to the FT’s Madrid correspondent Michael Stothard.