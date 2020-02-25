Matthew Vincent and colleagues discuss the hunt for new chief executives among Europe's top banks and JPMorgan's plans to launch a digital bank in the UK. With special guest Sir Mike Rake, former CBI president, and former deputy chairman of Barclays.
Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking editor, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
