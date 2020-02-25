Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Matthew Vincent and colleagues discuss the hunt for new chief executives among Europe's top banks and JPMorgan's plans to launch a digital bank in the UK. With special guest Sir Mike Rake, former CBI president, and former deputy chairman of Barclays.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking editor, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.