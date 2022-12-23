FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail is set at $250mn, Wall Street stocks slide after a round of upbeat economic data was released, and the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson reflects on the year in corporate news.

Mentioned in this podcast:

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250mn bond

Big investors warm to bonds after historic 2022 sell-off boosts yields

US stocks sink after strong data support further monetary tightening

