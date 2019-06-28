Aspiration and anxiety have tugged at the emotions of investors this year. Both government bonds and equities are standing tall, a rare occurrence and one that highlights the tension facing investors.

For a standard portfolio split between equities and bonds, and holding ballast in the form of long-dated government paper, 2019 has delivered plenty of upside. A 17.8 per cent rise in the S&P 500, including the reinvestment of dividends, and one that has helped drive the FTSE All World index up 15.8 per cent, is accompanied by an index of long-dated Treasury debt registering a total return north of 11 per cent since January dawned.

In recent conversations with investors, the strong run across a gamut of asset classes elicits relief, but also a recognition that past performance counts for little as they try to block out the daily market and political noise and focus on asset allocation choices for the next 12 months.

Usually, equities perform strongly when economic activity is picking up, or is seen improving — aspiration, in other words — while government bonds prosper from a far gloomier forecast for growth and inflation — anxiety. Hence the current puzzle is that one of these markets must be wrong and that at some point, a clearer direction should emerge, triggering a substantial correction in equities or bond yields.

Double-digit gains for both equities and long-dated Treasury debt inside six months represents a rare combination and previously occurred during the first half of 1995. Using data from Bespoke Investment Group, it is clear that even a first-half gain of 5 per cent for both the S&P 500 and long-dated Treasury paper has occurred only 10 times since 1980, with three instances since 2014 that duly highlight the active role being played by central banks in markets.

The robust performance of both bonds and equities at this juncture reflects expectations of central bank easing in the coming months that validates lower yields. In turn the stimulus from lower borrowing costs is expected to mitigate the current weakness in activity that has mainly hit manufacturing and areas of the global economy that are trade- and China-dependent.

What really soothes equity investor anxiety is that insurance rate cuts extend the current economic cycle, thereby repeating 1995. True, that stellar run for markets coincided with a policy pivot from the US Federal Reserve that saw rate cuts nurture an economy, but one that was also starting to benefit from a strengthening technology and productivity tailwind.

Certainly a genuine thaw in the trade cold war between Washington and Beijing that results in stronger capital expenditures alongside China stimulus would provide a welcome boost in the current business cycle.

Instead, the likely outcome from this weekend’s G20 meeting is one of a “trade truce”. That will not stem macro uncertainty or the risk of further erosion in business and consumer confidence that ultimately curbs hiring and investment.

Any ceasefire between Washington and Beijing also raises the prospect of the US directing a lot more trade heat towards Europe and other countries, as Mr Trump has made no bones about using tariffs as a weapon.

The lack of genuine progress over resolving trade issues only highlights the uncertainty facing global-orientated companies that dominate leading equity benchmarks. Sitting at the nexus of trade and technology are semiconductor manufacturers and their performance is one canary to observe in the coming months.

Lagging small-cap and transport stocks along with the recent outperformance of quality and defensive names versus cyclicals, also suggests a touch of anxiety behind this month’s record-setting Wall Street.

Further insight arrives soon via the latest set of quarterly earnings in July, and when expectations for S&P 500 year-over-year earnings via FactSet for both the second and third quarters show negative growth. True, Wall Street plays the game of lowballing estimates for some upside earnings season joy. What helps keep the S&P 500 trading near record territory and at 16.5 times forward 12-month earnings is the expectation that profits growth picks up the pace later this year and into 2020.

It is a similar story for eurozone equities and clearly robust sentiment for share markets reflects an outcome whereby central banks alleviate the hit to global business confidence and disruption of complex supply chains.

Monica Defend, head of strategy at Amundi Asset Management, sums up the dilemma for investors: “If you plug in a 2 per cent 10-year yield and 5 per cent EPS for the S&P 500, there is not much space left for higher valuations.”

Low bond yields are bolstering equities at the moment, but ultimately firmer earnings and global growth are required to validate the aspiration that has powered the stock market’s robust first-half performance.

