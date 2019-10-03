FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

Boris Johnson has tabled his proposed Brexit deal. The strong consensus among commentators today is that the EU is going to reject it.

Although the prime minister portrays his proposal as a compromise, there are many issues — notably the imposition of customs controls across Ireland — that make it difficult for Dublin and the rest of the EU to accept it. (This Twitter thread by former Number 10 adviser Raoul Ruparel is a key item to read; so too is Mehreen Khan’s Brussels Briefing.)

Still, EU leaders are mulling what to do next. They need to decide in the next few days whether to enter a “tunnel” of negotiation where they can try to secure changes to Mr Johnson’s proposal; or whether Mr Johnson’s plan is unrealistic from the start.

British officials are making clear that this is not Britain’s final offer (as was initially suggested on Tuesday night) and instead sets out “a broad landing zone”. So there could possibly be room for changes.

They also hope there are two other factors that are going to push the EU in the direction of starting a negotiation.

First, it looks as though the PM can secure a majority of MPs behind this plan. His proposal is backed by the Democratic Unionist party, many hardline “Spartan” Conservative MPs and a number of Leave-supporting Labour MPs. Number 10 believes this is not something the EU can ignore. There is no point in Britain offering a deal to the EU that then fails in the Commons again.

Second, British officials believe the EU needs to ponder what happens if this deal collapses. True, the Benn Act ensures that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided on October 31. But it’s quite possible that Britain will then move to a general election in which Mr Johnson will inevitably get a lot nastier. In order to see off Nigel Farage’s Brexit party he will have to go all out and seek a mandate for a no-deal Brexit; Tory EU bashing will soar to new heights; and if Mr Johnson gets a majority, the prospect of Britain crashing out around the January 31 deadline will be more likely.

Of course, there will be plenty of voices in the EU saying “too bad”. They will argue that Mr Johnson is trying to do a deal with the European Research Group and with the DUP, not with the EU. They will argue that no deal has been Mr Johnson’s aim all along. And they will take the view that, if Britain crashes out, it will soon come back begging for a pact.

We shall discover Europe’s decision soon enough. Number 10 will be hoping that EU leaders realise that walking away from a negotiation now is a strategic choice that carries costs.

What Boris Johnson really wants out of Brexit “It is hard to identify precisely the point at which cynical opportunism meets whimsical nostalgia. There are large measures of both in Boris Johnson’s drive for Britain’s departure from the EU. Let’s get Brexit done, the prime minister never tires of saying as he bangs the drum of English nationalism. This is nonsense. Britain will be getting Brexit “done” for years, perhaps for a decade, beyond the day of leaving.” (Philip Stephens, FT)



