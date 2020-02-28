Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US equities closed in correction territory on Thursday on coronavirus concerns, while Saudi Arabia is asking its Opec allies to agree to a substantial cut in oil production to deal with crippling demand. Plus, a report from Beijing on how China is trying to get its factories back to work, and the FT’s Gillian Tett unpacks how the outbreak is affecting the global economy.

