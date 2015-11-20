FT Magazine

The lost faces of Lublin

The Polish city’s Jews were wiped out in the second world war. One man is determined to tell their stories

More than 40,000 Jews were killed in Lublin but for decades that horror was erased from history, buried by ­repression and forcibly forgotten by a generation of postwar Poles desperate to ignore what they had witnessed. Tomasz Pietrasiewicz has dedicated the past 20 years to chronicling the lives of Lublin’s murdered Jews

