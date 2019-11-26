Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the health of German banks in the wake of bearish comments from Moody's and the Bundesbank, Unicredit's potential share buyback and why European banks appear to be retrenching in the US. With special guest Magdalena Stoklosa head of European banks research at Morgan Stanley.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

