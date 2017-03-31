Prudential and Blackstone snap up B&B loans for £11.8bn

UK insurer Prudential and US private equity firm Blackstone have bought former Bradford & Bingley loans for £11.8bn in one of the largest government asset sales in Europe.

The loans, which are mostly buy-to-let mortgages still being repaid by borrowers, were sold at a discount of about £400m to their book value to reflect the low yield.

Ray Boulger, of broker John Charcol, said most of the borrowers would be on interest rates as low as 2 per cent.

The sale process, run by UK Asset Resolution on behalf of the government, comes more than a year after a record-breaking £13bn sale of former Northern Rock mortgages to private equity firm Cerberus.

The mortgages in the latest sale were issued by Bradford & Bingley before its collapse, which led to its rescue by the taxpayer in the 2008 financial crisis.

Philip Hammond, the chancellor, said the sale marked “another major milestone” in the government’s plans to return taxpayers’ money following the financial crisis.

The government is also preparing to offload the remainder of its 3 per cent stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the next two months.

The latest deal means the government will have recovered more than £18bn — or 67 per cent — of the support it provided to Bradford & Bingley when it was rescued. The remainder of the money is expected to be recovered in full, a Treasury spokesperson said.

The sale reduces UKAR’s balance sheet of taxpayer-backed assets to £22bn, down from £37bn in September 2016 and £116bn in 2010.

Blackstone and Prudential had been selected in a competitive bidding process that drew expressions of interest from about 50 companies at the end of last year, according to bankers briefed on the plans.

Prudential, which has one of the largest annuity books in the UK, can use the buy-to-let mortgages to back long-term liabilities such as annuities and with-profits policies.

Other companies that submitted bids included Pimco, the US asset manager, the hedge funds Och-Ziff, CarVal and Elliott, the private equity group Cerberus and the mortgage specialist Paragon Bank, according to people briefed on the matter.

A consortium of UK banks has agreed to provide a financing package of up to £12.5bn in loans to fund the purchase by Blackstone and Prudential should they require it.

Large UK banks refrained from bidding, in part due to recent scrutiny from regulators of their exposure to buy-to-let mortgages.