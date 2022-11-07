The European Central Bank has clashed with UniCredit over the Italian lender’s plans to return cash to shareholders and its failure to leave Russia, the world’s leading semiconductor producer, TSMC, is battling to stay ahead as world demands ever-smaller chips, the US Supreme Court’s decision to toss out constitutional abortion protections takes employer involvement in women’s health up another notch.

Mentioned in this podcast:

ECB and UniCredit clash over capital and Russia

TSMC battles to stay ahead as world demands ever-smaller chips

Corporate abortion policies further complicate choices for female staff

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.