In a country that features prominently in international corruption league tables, it is surprising to find a futuristic tax system that has significantly narrowed the gap between revenue due and revenue collected. Chris Giles, the FT's economics editor, visited Russia's Federal Tax Service to find out how the system works. He discusses whether the model could be applied elsewhere with Suzanne Blumsom.
Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, and Chris Giles, economics editor. Producer: Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published