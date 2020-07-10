© Financial Times

Claer Barrett

Have your finances been affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

The FT Money Show podcast is being relaunched in a new format later this summer. Presenter Claer Barrett would like to hear from readers who have a specific question about their personal finances and would be happy to talk to her about it on future episodes of the new show.

For example, you could be a freelancer who is struggling to access support, or someone who has built up savings under lockdown and wants to get started in investment.

You could be facing a financial decision — such as moving home, setting up your own business or taking early retirement — that has been complicated by the uncertainty caused by the virus.

If you would like to take part, please email a brief description of your dilemma to money@ft.com and mark your message ‘New Podcast’.

