This week, Lilah interviews Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as Daniels. Their film, starring Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, has received rave reviews for successfully combining genres from indie comedy to sci-fi to kung fu. Then our colleagues Leo Lewis and Eri Sugiura join us from Tokyo to explain Japan's succession crisis. Small and medium-sized companies employ 80 per cent of people in the country, but many owners’ children do not want to inherit the family business.

–Everything Everywhere All At Once is out now in the US. It will be released in the UK on Friday 13th May. The trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxN1T1uxQ2g

– You can follow Daniels on Twitter @daniels.

–Leo and Eri’s FT Magazine piece, ‘The pervasive succession crisis threatening Japan’s economy’: https://www.ft.com/content/dc5c19f7-5f4b-4bf5-809a-f46859fb5c39

–Leo Lewis’ piece on Japan’s ageing population and the plunging yen: https://www.ft.com/content/c18281da-3036-4b50-9757-334ad3a82620

–Eri Sugiura on Kyoto’s empty house tax, a story she broke in February about how Japan is dealing with a declining population https://www.ft.com/content/9b87824b-f9a2-4098-8f59-345e174ec736

– Leo is on Twitter at @Urbandirt, and Eri is at @SugiuraEri.

–Select coverage of the war in Ukraine is free to read at https://www.ft.com/freetoread

