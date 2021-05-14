All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which chain of restaurants, which began in London in 1971, is now owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida (above)?

© Meunierd/Dreamstime.com In which sport is the Stanley Cup (above) awarded in North America?

Julianne Moore won the Best Actress Oscar for playing a professor with Alzheimer’s disease in which 2014 film?

In which 1990s sitcom does the main character move from west Philadelphia to live with his Aunt Vivian and Uncle Phil?

For what kind of dancing was Bill “Bojangles” Robinson famous?

The Sword in the Stone was the first of four Arthurian novels by which British author?

According to Tennyson, when is it that “a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love”?

Which English warship sank during the 1545 Battle of the Solent?

Which entrepreneur became a life peer in 2009, taking the barony of “Clapton in the London Borough of Hackney”?