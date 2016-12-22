Film review: Why Him? — ‘Inspired’

Why Him? may be the funniest new film you’ll see this or any other Christmas. Not all critics have enthused but critics can be a Scroogey bunch. They have suffered too much before, they probably feel, at the hands of star James Franco and (in his acting day job) co-producer Jonah Hill.

But Hill co-conceived the story and it’s inspired. Bryan Cranston plays the stuffed-shirt dad to student daughter Zoey Deutch, who invites her family to California for Christmas with boyfriend Franco. The folks don’t know till too late that he’s a mansion-dwelling video game/computer multi-millionaire of hippyish and worse habits — a shirtless Zuckerberg; an oversexed Bill Gates. He swears like a squaddie, collects jaw-dropping artworks (a dead moose in its own urine) and has an unseen “Siri” in every ceiling gazing down on guests, her cooing voice offering advice or assistance even in bedrooms.

Franco is funny, in a performance deftly mixing the outrageous and the innocent. But it’s Cranston’s film. His vexed and perplexed straight man, miming the gamut from polite surprise to squeamish dismay to sandbagged stupefaction, is a comedy masterclass. Ditto much of the film. The episode with a paperless lavatory, necessitating the close and intimate presence of a button-pressing valet, is the best comedy bathroom skit since Dumb and Dumber. Add the mooning scene on Skype, the cameo appearance of Elon Musk, and Franco’s up-close-and-personal style of saying goodnight to his guests — all borderline hilarious — and you can begin to think you have a comedy for the canon.