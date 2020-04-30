Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon Rachman discusses how African countries are coping with the pandemic with Donald Kaberuka, a Rwandan economist and former president of the African Development Bank, who has been appointed by the African Union to be one of its four special envoys, mobilising international support for the continent

