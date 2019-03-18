Apple shocked global stock markets with its January 2 warning that a steep drop in iPhone sales in China would force it to miss quarterly sales targets for the first time in more than 15 years. Investors were stunned by the ferocity of the new year sell-off that followed.

But for the Asian technology companies that supply components to Apple and other smartphone makers, it had been apparent for months that something was wrong. From chip manufacturers to panel makers, the final quarter of 2018 was marked by a sudden, swift drop in demand — particularly in China.

Chipmakers, whose strong performance led to record profitability in 2017, were alarmed by the rapid shift at the end of the year, and many warned that it could linger.

Among them was Nanya Technology, a global DRAM chip provider that competes with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron. “We saw a sudden freeze from the demand side since the third quarter of last year and we continue to face price correction in the current quarter,” said Nanya’s president Lee Pei-Ing.

“Smartphone sales are not as expected, the server market is digesting inventories, and consumer electronics devices demand is falling too.”

With the outlook uncertain, Nanya is tightening its belt. The company slashed this year’s capital expenditure by half to NT$10bn ($323m) due to slowing demand and trade tension between Washington and Beijing.

Asian tech companies are facing two overlapping and intertwined problems: falling smartphone sales and the slowdown in China.

According to IDC, a tech industry consultancy, global shipments of smartphones in 2018 were 1.44bn units, down 4.1 per cent from the previous year, marking a second straight year of decline. What hurt the most was a drop of more than 10 per cent in China, the world’s largest smartphone market.

Last year around this time, analysts were predicting that tech would power Asia300 corporates towards another strong year in 2018. The aggregate net profit of Asia300 companies — a gauge of 330 leading non-Japan Asian corporations selected by Nikkei — was expected to increase by 14.9 per cent, following robust growth of 21 per cent in 2017.

Now, however, analysts estimate that total net profit growth for 2019 will be 4.4 per cent, according to the latest consensus data compiled by QUICK-FactSet. This reflects a sharp loss in growth momentum, especially during the final quarter of last year.

Of the 128 companies that had announced earnings by March 7, net profit growth was down to 5.3 per cent. When analyst forecasts for the remaining companies — a total of 289 with comparable data going back 10 years — are blended in, the figure comes down to 5.1 per cent.

Even though corporate Asia’s bottom line is still growing, much of this is due to strong performance in the first half of last year. After recording 17 per cent and 13.1 per cent growth in the first two quarters, it dropped to 4.1 per cent in the third quarter and fell off a cliff to negative 14.6 per cent for the last quarter.

That decline was acute for tech suppliers. The fall-off in Chinese smartphone demand was so great that the top three display panel companies — LG Display, Innolux, and AU Optronics — saw their net profits fall by a total of $3.7bn last year.

In the fourth quarter, AUO plunged into a net loss of NT$426m. Its Taiwanese peer Innolux — the display panel arm of Foxconn Technology Group, formally trading as Hon Hai Precision Industry — swallowed a net loss of NT$697m due to a slide in selling prices.

Weakened demand induced price-cutting pressure, which was exacerbated by rising production from Chinese component makers in the second half of last year, according to AUO chairman Paul Peng.

China’s government-subsidised panel players such as BOE Technology Group and Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology are aggressively playing catch-up with their Taiwanese, South Korean and Japanese peers. The Chinese panel makers added new capacity last year and plan to produce even more in 2019, causing renewed price pressure to the industry.

“I foresee oversupply to be the new norm for the panel industry in the next couple of years,” Mr Peng told investors in January. “The environment is severely challenging for panel makers, especially when you take the US-China trade frictions into account.”

LG Display, which recorded a net loss of Won179bn ($158m) for the full year, is cutting its workforce. About 2,000 employees applied for an early retirement programme, accounting for 6 per cent of its total workforce so far. To better compete with the new Chinese players, LG is seeking to transform its main panel production from labour-intensive liquid crystal display (LCD) to more automated organic light-emitting diode (OLED). This, the company hopes, will differentiate it from its Chinese rivals, which produce LCDs at a cheaper price.

Japan Display president Yoshiyuki Tsukizaki declared on February 14 that the company would be unable to meet its commitment to complete a turnround in the fiscal year ending in March. The company is seeking fresh capital injections from potential Chinese and Taiwanese sponsors, and he hinted that there would be personnel cuts.

The semiconductor sector extended its strong run into 2018, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co increasing their combined net profits by $8.4bn in 2018. But the chipmakers may not be immune from the tech and China downturn this year.

According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, global chip sales in 2019 will be down 3 per cent to $454.5bn, after rising nearly 14 per cent to reach an all-time high in 2018.

“It seems clear the global market is experiencing a period of slower sales,” said John Neuffer, president and chief executive of the US Semiconductor Industry Association.

Samsung Electronics vice-president Lee Myung-jin told investors in late January that “demand for memory chips has declined in the fourth quarter as external circumstances worsened and customers adjusted their orders”.

Even though he is hopeful for a recovery by year-end, the downward trend “will continue in the first quarter, as key customers keep adjusting their orders”.

SK Hynix vice-president Cha Jin-seok sounded slightly more optimistic than his hometown arch-rival. But customers for the company’s chips used in computer servers have “changed their strategy to maximise efficiency by optimising their current data centers” after being aggressive investors over the past few years.

TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has told investors its revenue could be flat or grow only slightly this year, meaning it will probably miss its target to grow 5 to 10 per cent annually over the five years to 2021.

“Given the macroeconomic outlook in 2019, we are tightening this year’s capital spending by several hundred million dollars to a level between $10bn to $11bn,” said Lora Ho, chief financial officer.

TSMC’s chief executive CC Wei said the company was cautious about demand for high-end smartphones — a comment widely seen as an indicator of lacklustre iPhone core processor orders. He also turned very bearish on the outlook for chips used in the power-intensive cryptocurrency mining process — a big driver of chip sales during the bitcoin boom of late 2017 to early 2018. As the sole supplier of iPhone’s core processor chips, the Taiwanese company is particularly exposed to lower demand for the iconic smartphone, its biggest growth engine over the past decade.

“The biggest question that remains unanswered is what will bring the smartphone industry back to growth,” said Ryan Reith, programme vice-president with IDC’s worldwide mobile device trackers. “There is no question industry growth has been down for reasons that have already been identified — longer replacement cycles, a challenged China market, and geopolitical headwinds.”

IDC predicts another 0.8 per cent fall in worldwide smartphone sales this year.

The industry leaders are now pinning their hopes on new technology, namely foldable phones — from Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies and Shenzhen-based start-up Royole — and the roll-out of fifth generation, or 5G, mobile.

The flexible screens took centre stage at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and some Asian carriers are set to roll out 5G services this year. As promising as foldables may seem to be, they have “yet to have a reality check from users”, said Sangeetika Srivastava, IDC’s senior research analyst.

WitsView, a division of Taipei-based tech consultancy TrendForce, holds that foldables are “still in the stages of market-response observation and product-design adjustment”. They are unlikely to be a shot in the arm for the industry, as the consultancy predicts foldables’ penetration in the smartphone market to be 0.1 per cent this year and about 1 per cent by 2021. This could potentially be higher if “more panel providers join the game and panel costs see significant improvements”.

Stagnant before 5G

Smartphone makers and app developers are keen to capitalise on 5G technology. For many of the telecom operators that provide the backbone for the next-generation mobile technology, 5G requires considerable investment — but the pay-off is less clear.

All three major South Korean telecom operators — SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus — are kicking off fully-fledged commercial 5G mobile services by the end of March. This requires heavy investment even as subscriber growth stalls.

Even though SK Telecom and KT increased their net profit in 2018 by 17.9 per cent and 27.3 per cent respectively, their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or ebitda, decreased by 6 per cent and 5 per cent. The average revenue per user, or Arpu, slid by 10.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent, outpacing subscriber growth, which only gained by 0.8 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. For SK Telecom, chip-making unit SK Hynix provided most of its net profit of Won3.1tn.

“We expect [SK Telecom’s] profitability to remain subdued over the next one to two years, mainly due to intense competition with planned 5G roll-outs, wireless tariff discounts and continued losses from the company’s ecommerce business,” said Park Junhong, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings, in a March 6 note downgrading the company’s ratings outlook to negative. That means the telecom carrier is on the brink of losing its ‘A-’ rating.

He expects the 5G launch to push up SK Telecom’s capital expenditure to as high as Won4.3tn for this year and the next, from Won3.3tn in 2018.

This is not only about the Korean telecom groups. Janice Chong, director of Asia-Pacific corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings, said the whole sector was “running to stay still”. Stiff competition is driving down prices for data, eroding the sector’s ability to fully capitalise on the rapid growth of mobile broadband consumption, while continuous capital investment is weakening free cash flow positions.

Their attempts to become content providers themselves have “so far experienced limited success in generating sufficient return,” Ms Chong said.

Such pressures have pushed Malaysia’s biggest wireless carrier, Axiata Group, to downsize its pan-regional ambitions. On February 15, it said it would sell its 28.7 per cent stake in Singaporean telecom operator M1 to local conglomerate Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings for RM1.65bn ($403m).

This follows its exit from its money-losing joint venture Idea Cellular, now renamed Vodafone Idea, in India, after the Aditya Birla Group-backed company merged its operations with Vodafone India amid cut-rate competition initiated by Jio, an extremely low-priced service provided by Reliance Industries’ telecom subsidiary. Axiata in 2018 recorded a net loss of over RM5bn, as it wrote off legacy technology worth RM1.82bn, primarily in its Indonesian unit XL Axiata and Malaysian arm Celcom.

“Only a handful of 5G trials are taking place within the [Asia-Pacific] region. 5G investments are likely to be selective,” said Ms Chong of Fitch. Despite the hype, she believes that “this underscores the lack of a solid business case for 5G, limited device availability and the need for telcos to maintain balance-sheet strength”.

Nikkei deputy editor Tomokazu Miki in Tokyo contributed to this report.

