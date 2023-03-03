Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Boris Johnson may have criticised the prime minister’s deal on post-Brexit trading in Northern Ireland but a number of formerly staunch Eurosceptic rebels — including Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker — have enthused about Sunak’s success. How is the PM going to manage dissent within his own ranks, or is Eurosceptic opposition crumbling? Plus, what the deal on the new-look protocol - aka the Windsor framework - means in practice for business.

Presented by George Parker, with political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Ireland correspondent Jude Webber, Brussels correspondent Andy Bounds and special guest former Tory cabinet minister and New Statesman columnist David Gauke, .

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

News clips: BBC, GB News, Sky

