Boris Johnson may have criticised the prime minister’s deal on post-Brexit trading in Northern Ireland but a number of formerly staunch Eurosceptic rebels — including Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker — have enthused about Sunak’s success. How is the PM going to manage dissent within his own ranks, or is Eurosceptic opposition crumbling? Plus, what the deal on the new-look protocol - aka the Windsor framework - means in practice for business.

Presented by George Parker, with political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Ireland correspondent Jude Webber, Brussels correspondent Andy Bounds and special guest former Tory cabinet minister and New Statesman columnist David Gauke, .

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

News clips: BBC, GB News, Sky

-Follow @GeorgeParker

-Subscribe to FT UK politics newsletter

-Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

-View our accessibility guide