The effects of Donald Trump's mercurial political temperament have been felt in many domains. But nowhere, perhaps with the exception of the North Korean question, have those consequences been as potentially far-reaching as in trade policy.

As Martin Wolf points out in his latest column, US tariffs on China announced by Mr Trump could affect up to $800bn worth of imports. The Chinese have already begun to retaliate.

Where will the cycle of tariff retaliation end? Some economists predict that global trade might shrink by up to 70 per cent, although they forecast that the hit to output could be contained. This latter assumption, Martin suggests, might be optimistic. For one thing, it fails to account for the dynamism that would be lost as global competition is reduced.

What can those on the receiving end of US tariffs do? They can retaliate — as Beijing is already doing. And they can strengthen co-operation with other countries. They could even call Mr Trump's bluff and take up his offer of tariff-free trade.

Sarah O'Connor argues that tight labour markets across the developed world are beginning to heal the scars left by the financial crisis.

Huong Le Thu warns that it will be harder than many — including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo — think for North Korea to emulate the development path followed by Vietnam.

Meg Russell says there are important lessons about the use of plebiscites in a democracy to be learned from the EU referendum in 2016.

David Allen Green argues that the politics of Brexit have finally caught up with legal reality.

Today’s opinion

Tight labour markets are healing the scars of the financial crisis

Higher wages are not the only, nor the most important, consequence of full employment

Peter Carrington, former UK foreign secretary, 1919-2018

Peer was renowned for Rhodesia settlement and Britain’s response to Falklands invasion

North Korea would find Vietnam’s road to modernisation hard going

Hanoi’s reintegration was the result of following the post-cold war order, not defying it

Argentina’s armchair economists fixate on the peso

Historic economic volatility has turned Argentines into veteran currency speculators

Instant Insight: Theresa May picks her new cabinet to shore up her position

The UK prime minister has replaced Brexiters with uncontroversial choices

Free Lunch: EU regulations are more protective than protectionist

It is a myth that the bloc’s rules largely serve to stop import competition

FT Alphaville: Universities of Britain: cosying up to crypto is a bad look

Instant Insight: Trump takes another step to remake America

Nomination of Brett Kavanaugh is the safest conservative bet the president can find

The politics of Brexit have caught up with hard reality

Chequers and its aftermath show it is time to end plays to the domestic audience

Take more care with referendums — democracy depends on it

There are lessons to be learnt from the UK’s divisive 2016 vote on EU membership

FT View

The FT View: Erdogan tries to defy economic orthodoxy

Turkey’s strongman may find the markets are his biggest constraint

The FT View: A conservative future for the Supreme Court

Kavanaugh’s nomination has significance beyond US culture wars

The Big Read

The Big Read: Trump and Putin: inside the muddled American policy on Russia

US president’s stance may become clearer as he meets Russian leader and attends Nato summit