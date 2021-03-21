Jump to comments section Print this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • IB DP: Global Interactions — Changing identities and cultures — glocalisation of branded commodities

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How the KitKat went global

  • State the number of local (Japanese) flavours of KitKat that have been created to date.

  • Describe an example of a globalised (when a product is developed and distributed globally but is also adjusted to accommodate consumers in a local market) KitKat flavour.

  • Explain the link between the Japanese phrase “kitto katsu” and the popularity of KitKats in Japan.

  • Suggest why a transnational corporation, such as Nestle, would want to globalise their products.

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

