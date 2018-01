Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What happens when cryptomania invades venture capitalism? Some of Silicon Valley’s leading investors are lining up to buy into a much-hyped initial coin offering by Telegram, the encrypted messaging service that is seeking $1.2bn to build a virtual economy within its app. Ravi Mattu asks the FT's Chloe Cornish and Jonathan Guthrie to explain why.

