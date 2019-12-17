Best pop albums of 2019

FT pop critic Ludovic Hunter-Tilney selects his favourites of the year, from Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ ‘Ghosteen’

Like the end of the world, the death of the album has been predicted on frequent occasions. Yet the stalwart artform persists, indeed it is in surprisingly rude creative health despite its commercially precarious position in the era of streaming. My favourite albums among the 120 or so that I have reviewed this year are marked by strong central themes. Whatever their genre, they share an awareness of the story-telling possibilities of the venerable long-playing record.

Russian Circles: Blood Year

The Chicago-based trio’s seventh album finds them operating at their peak

Taylor Swift: Lover

The American singer proves once more that she is one of her generation’s definitive pop stars

Kelsey Lu: Blood

The singer-songwriter and cellist’s debut album is a powerful exploration of her own ‘Luthereal’ sound world

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

Synthesiser drones, strings and solemn piano chords form the backdrop of an album poignantly exploring grief

Little Simz: Grey Area

The London rapper takes on sexism and gun violence in her self-released third album

FKA Twigs: Magdalene

Lyrics are candid and introspective while minimalist rhythms come cloaked in layers of sound

More from this Series

clipping.: There Existed an Addiction to Blood

Inspired by horrorcore rap, songs ratchet up tension with stark beats, oppressive bass and unsettling outbreaks of white noise

The Delines: The Imperial

These handsomely lit country-soul ballads are populated with distinctively American characters — blue-collar losers, dreamers, gamblers and drinkers

Julia Jacklin: Crushing

The Australian singer keeps the theme of failed romance fresh by switching perspectives in sharp, economical writing

Elbow: Giants of All Sizes

The band dial down the positivity and mix telling imagery with bristling bass and sharp percussion