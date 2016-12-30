Eurozone economists’ survey 2017: Growth prospects

What is your forecast for eurozone growth in 2017? Please enter a percentage.
Number of responses: 27
Average (mean): 1.47 per cent
Alastair Winter, Chief Economist, Daniel Stewart & Company
1.4 per cent
Alberto Gallo, Portfolio Manager and Head of Macro Strategies, Algebris Investments
1.5 per cent
Anatoli Annenkov, Senior European Economist, Société Générale
1.50 per cent
Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist, ING-DiBa
1.4 per cent
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist, IHS Markit
1.40 per cent
Clemens Fuest, President, ifo Institute and University of Munich
1.6 per cent
Danae Kyriakopoulou, Head of Research, Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum
1.3 per cent
Dario Perkins, Chief European Economist, TS Lombard
1.7 per cent
Dennis Snower, Prof, Institut für Weltwirtschaft
1 per cent
Francesco Papadia, Non Resident Fellow, Bruegel Institute
1.7 per cent
Frederik Ducrozet, Economist, Pictet Wealth Management
1.3 per cent
George Magnus, Economic adviser and consultant
1.7 per cent
James Nixon, Chief European Economist, Oxford Economics
1.5 per cent
Jennifer McKeown, Chief European Economist, Capital Economics
1 per cent
John Llewellyn, Partner, Llewellyn Consulting
1.5 per cent
Laurence Boone, Chief Economist, AXA Group
1.45 per cent
Lorenzo Codogno, Founder and Chief Economist, LC Macro Advisors Ltd
1.70 per cent
Lucrezia Reichlin, Professor of economics, London Business School
1.6 per cent
Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director, Europe, Eurasia Group
1.50 per cent
Nick Bosanquet, Emeritus Professor of Health Policy, Imperial College
1.50 per cent
Nick Kounis, Head Macro and Financial Markets Research, ABN Amro
1.4 per cent
PeterBofinger, Professor, University Wuerzburg, German Council of Economic Experts
1.5 per cent
Peter Chatwell, head of European Rates Strategy, Mizuho International
1.4 per cent
Philippe Gudin, Chief Economist, Barclays
1.20 per cent
Richard Barwell, Senior Economist, BNP Paribas Investment Partners
1.5 per cent
Anonymous
1.5 per cent
Sony Kapoor, Managing Director, Re-Define
1.80 per cent