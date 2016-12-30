Europe

Eurozone economists’ survey 2017: Growth prospects

What is your forecast for eurozone growth in 2017?

What is your forecast for eurozone growth in 2017? Please enter a percentage.

Number of responses: 27

Average (mean): 1.47 per cent

Alastair Winter, Chief Economist, Daniel Stewart & Company

1.4 per cent

Alberto Gallo, Portfolio Manager and Head of Macro Strategies, Algebris Investments

1.5 per cent

Anatoli Annenkov, Senior European Economist, Société Générale

1.50 per cent

Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist, ING-DiBa

1.4 per cent

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist, IHS Markit

1.40 per cent

Clemens Fuest, President, ifo Institute and University of Munich

1.6 per cent

Danae Kyriakopoulou, Head of Research, Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum

1.3 per cent

Dario Perkins, Chief European Economist, TS Lombard

1.7 per cent

Dennis Snower, Prof, Institut für Weltwirtschaft

1 per cent

Francesco Papadia, Non Resident Fellow, Bruegel Institute

1.7 per cent

Frederik Ducrozet, Economist, Pictet Wealth Management

1.3 per cent

George Magnus, Economic adviser and consultant

1.7 per cent

James Nixon, Chief European Economist, Oxford Economics

1.5 per cent

Jennifer McKeown, Chief European Economist, Capital Economics

1 per cent

John Llewellyn, Partner, Llewellyn Consulting

1.5 per cent

Laurence Boone, Chief Economist, AXA Group

1.45 per cent

Lorenzo Codogno, Founder and Chief Economist, LC Macro Advisors Ltd

1.70 per cent

Lucrezia Reichlin, Professor of economics, London Business School

1.6 per cent

Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director, Europe, Eurasia Group

1.50 per cent

Nick Bosanquet, Emeritus Professor of Health Policy, Imperial College

1.50 per cent

Nick Kounis, Head Macro and Financial Markets Research, ABN Amro

1.4 per cent

PeterBofinger, Professor, University Wuerzburg, German Council of Economic Experts

1.5 per cent

Peter Chatwell, head of European Rates Strategy, Mizuho International

1.4 per cent

Philippe Gudin, Chief Economist, Barclays

1.20 per cent

Richard Barwell, Senior Economist, BNP Paribas Investment Partners

1.5 per cent

Anonymous

1.5 per cent

Sony Kapoor, Managing Director, Re-Define

1.80 per cent

