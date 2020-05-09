Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson will finally set his exit strategy this weekend, but any changes will be gradual and limited. Why is the prime minister reluctant to move quickly? We also discuss why the government is failing to continue to meet its 100,000 target for coronavirus tests, growing concerns from the Treasury about the cost of the shutdown and Keir Starmer’s interview with the FT about how he intends to make the Labour party electable again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Pickard and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

