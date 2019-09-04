Two former stockbrokers went on trial in the German town of Bonn on Wednesday accused of large-scale tax evasion, in a case that is part of what has been described as the worst tax scandal in German history.

The two Britons are alleged to have inflicted damage on the German taxpayer to the tune of more than €440m in lost tax, and could face up to 10 years in jail.

The alleged fraud involved so-called cum-ex deals, most of which were executed in Germany between 2001 and 2011. They allegedly exploited a design flaw in Germany’s tax code that allowed clients to trick the tax authorities into refunding dividend tax that had never been paid.

Germany’s finance ministry says some 499 such deals, worth €5.5bn in total, are being investigated. Around €2.4bn has already been recovered by the tax authorities.

But some experts say the damage inflicted on the German treasury was in fact much higher. Christoph Spengel of Mannheim University has calculated that between 2001 and 2016 at least €31.8bn was lost to the Exchequer through fraudulent tax rebates.

Lawyers for one of the two accused, identified only as Martin S, said his client would testify “comprehensively regarding the facts of the case”.

“He will thus make a further decisive contribution to clarifying the facts which form the basis of the legal assessment,” his lawyers Kempf Schilling + Partner said, noting that Martin S had co-operated with prosecutors throughout the investigation.

A typical cum-ex transaction involved three parties: the actual owner of a stock, for instance an asset manager; a bank that borrowed the stock from the owner and sold it short; and a third party who bought the stock shortly before dividend day.

The bank would sell the shares with — or “cum” — a dividend, on or shortly before the dividend record date. The shares would be delivered a few days after this date without — or “ex” — dividend.

At the time the German tax code allowed a tax refund to be claimed by both the original owner of the stock, who had received the dividend and paid tax on it, as well as the third party who had bought it. This third party was reimbursed for a tax he had never paid.

About a hundred different international financial institutions have been linked to cum-ex deals, among them the German bank, DZ Bank, and HypoVereinsbank, the German division of Italian bank UniCredit.

In December Deutsche Bank paid €4m to settle a cum-ex investigation by the Frankfurt general prosecutor’s office that had looked into the bank’s help to clients in doing tax deals.