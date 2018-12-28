Investors in the UK’s busiest airports received £6.7bn in dividends in the past decade even as those airports issued billions of pounds in debt, research by the Financial Times has shown.

The scale of the dividends has provoked criticism from some in the aviation industry given airports are imposing high landing charges on airlines — which are passed on to customers through air fares — and are preparing to invest in expensive new runways and terminal buildings.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, said airports were “skimming off millions in dividends”, while “airlines — many of whom are operating in the red — expect airports to keep landing charges down”.

Private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners and its co-investors in Gatwick airport, whose £2.9bn sale to French company Vinci was announced on Thursday, have received £1.5bn since 2010. This included £643m in 2017-2018, when the airport issued £650m of debt.

Gatwick, which had net debt of £2.5bn at the end of September, said it did not use debt to pay for dividends: “New debt funds our extensive capital investment programme. In the same period we have paid out [£1.5bn], we have invested over £2bn in the airport to improve facilities, resulting in more passengers using Gatwick and record levels of passenger satisfaction.”

Payouts from Gatwick, which with 46m passengers in 2017 was the UK’s second busiest airport, were dwarfed by those to shareholders from Heathrow, which had 78m passengers last year. These have totalled £4.3bn since 2011, and in 2017 investors received £847m.

Dividend payments have already sparked tensions between airports and airlines.

In February, when Heathrow announced a £525m dividend, British Airways owner IAG — Heathrow’s largest airline — said: “Britain needs cost-effective airport infrastructure that boosts the UK’s competitiveness, not just the airport’s shareholders.”

John Strickland, an aviation consultant, said on Thursday: “The margins of profitability at large airports are typically much higher than those of airlines themselves. What we’re seeing at the moment is much more challenge between airlines and airports about that point.”

Heathrow, which is owned by a consortium that includes Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, a Canadian public pension fund and one of China’s sovereign wealth funds, said: “Our shareholders have pumped £12bn into our airport and in 12 years of private ownership, they have transformed Heathrow into one of the world’s best. Over the course of their tenure, they have reinvested in the airport 90 per cent of free cash flow generated.”

The airport, which is planning a £14bn third runway, has raised £2.3bn in debt this year to protect itself against the risk of a no-deal Brexit, and for other purposes, including its expansion plans. At the end of September 2018, Heathrow had £13.8bn in net debt.

Dividend payments in other parts of the UK’s infrastructure have caused controversy recently. In the decade between 2006 and 2016, Australian infrastructure bank Macquarie, owner of Thames Water, paid itself and fellow investors £1.6bn in dividends, while the utility was loaded with £10.6bn of debt, ran up a £260m pension deficit and paid no UK corporation tax.

The UK’s third and fourth busiest airports, Manchester and London’s Stansted, are both owned by the Manchester Airports Group, which has received around £760m in dividends since 2009. After payouts of £20m in the first three years, levels rose to more than £100m each year since 2015.

Unlike Heathrow and Gatwick, Manchester Airports Group has a majority of local authority control, meaning dividends flow into the public purse: Manchester City Council owns 35.5 per cent and nine other Greater Manchester councils, 29 per cent. IFM Investors, owned by Australian pension funds, took a 35.5 per cent stake in 2013.

Manchester Airports Group said: “MAG has plans to invest over £1.5bn in its airports over the next few years and pays dividends prudently to its shareholders who help fund that investment.”

Luton, the fifth-largest airport, is owned by the local council but is operated under a concession held by private equity firm AMP Capital (since April 2018) and Spanish airports operator Aena. It has paid out £152m in dividends since 2010.

