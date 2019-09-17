Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump has dashed hopes for an imminent peace deal with the Taliban that were intended to pave the way for the US to withdraw the last of its troops from Afghanistan. Jyotsna Singh discusses how this leaves the war torn country as it prepares for presidential elections at the end of the month, with Stephanie Findlay and Farhan Bokhari.





Contributors: Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent, and Farhan Bokhari, Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon

