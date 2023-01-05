What next for Putin’s Russia?
How has Russia changed since Putin embarked on his Ukraine war nearly a year ago? Gideon talks to Angela Stent of Georgetown University about the origins of Russia’s imperialist ambitions, its rupture with Europe and reliance on revived alliances with the global south.
Clips: @Rumoaohepta7; Channel 4 News
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Jake Fielding
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
