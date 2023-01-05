How has Russia changed since Putin embarked on his Ukraine war nearly a year ago? Gideon talks to Angela Stent of Georgetown University about the origins of Russia’s imperialist ambitions, its rupture with Europe and reliance on revived alliances with the global south.

Clips: @Rumoaohepta7; Channel 4 News

More on this topic:

‘Untrainable’: Russian army faces backlash over conscripts’ death in Ukraine attack

Turning the tide in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Jake Fielding

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com