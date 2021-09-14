Booker Prize 2021 An overview and collected reviews of the shortlisted works for the prestigious award Booker Prize 2021: shortlist revealed Prestigious literary award focuses this year on novelists who delved into ‘forces larger than themselves’ 1 hour agoA Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam — long shadowsThe Sri Lankan writer’s second novel attempts to air the wounds of the country’s civil war and refuses to succumb to collective amnesiaNo One Is Talking About This — dark vision of life led onlinePatricia Lockwood’s debut novel is the latest in a flourishing genre about living through the internetGreat Circle — two distinct heroines reach for the skiesMaggie Shipstead’s novel spans the world to interweave the stories of a 1930s aviator and a modern-day Hollywood starThe Fortune Men — a blistering story of racial injustice in WalesBased on a real-life case from 1952, Nadifa Mohamed’s captivating novel is teeming with character and evocative of its timeBewilderment by Richard Powers — ideas-rich fictionA boy tormented by ecological catastrophe taps into the calmness of his late mother via AI in the new novel from the author of The OverstoryThe Promise by Damon Galgut — a poisonous legacyThe South African author’s first novel for seven years has an immediacy that gives its wider themes all the more impact