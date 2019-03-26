Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has triggered a diplomatic spat with Madrid by demanding an apology for Spain’s colonisation of the region’s indigenous people 500 years ago.

The Spanish government rebuffed his demand late on Monday after Mr López Obrador stoked irritation by revealing that he had included it in a letter sent to Spain’s King Felipe VI.

“The government of Spain deeply regrets the disclosure of the letter the president of Mexico sent to the king on March 1,” the Spanish government said in a statement late Monday, adding that it “firmly rejected” the letter’s contents.

In a video published on Twitter on Monday evening, Mr López Obrador and his wife, the journalist Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, are seen standing in front of the ruins of the indigenous city of Comalcalco in Mr López Obrador’s native state of Tabasco and discuss the European conquest of what is now Mexico.

“I’ve sent letters to the King of Spain and the Pope asking them to account for the wrongs committed and to apologise to the indigenous peoples for the violations of what are now known as human rights,” Mr López Obrador said in the video. “There were massacres, abuses. The so-called conquest was made with the sword and with the cross.”

In 2021, Mexico marks 200 years of independence and 500 years since the 1519-1521 conquest of Mexico led by the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. “It’s time to say we’re going to reconcile ourselves, but let us apologise first,” Mr López Obrador said.

He added that Mexico also had to apologise for the repression of Chinese citizens during its revolution in the early 20th century.

The Spanish government rejected the demands for an apology, saying that the current ideas could not be applied to 16th-century actions.

“The arrival, 500 years ago, of the Spaniards to present-day Mexican territory cannot be judged in the light of contemporary considerations,” the government’s statement said “Our fraternal societies have always known how to read our shared past without anger and with a constructive perspective, as free peoples with a common heritage.”

In 2015 Pope Francis apologised for the Catholic Church’s role in the European colonisation of the new world in a speech in Bolivia.

“I say this to you with regret: Many grave sins were committed against the native people of America in the name of God,” said Pope Francis, who is from Argentina. “I humbly ask forgiveness, not only for the offence of the Church herself, but also for crimes committed against the native peoples during the so-called conquest of America.”

Spain has not made a formal apology for the conquest of Latin America, where it retains strong cultural and economic ties, though in 1987 it removed any reference to Spanish colonialism from the name of its October 12 national holiday, which marks the day Christopher Columbus arrived in the New World in 1492.

In a January visit to Mexico, Spain’s socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez presented Mr López Obrador with the birth certificate of his maternal grandfather, who was born in the Spanish region of Cantabria, in order to “reclaim the ties, the roots, shared by the Mexican and Spanish peoples”.