Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY fibre-mix suit jacket, £930, matchesfashion.com

Bottega Veneta leather belt, £370, matchesfashion.com

Orlebar Brown swim shorts, £225 

Geta Bratescu: Game of Forms, with introduction by Marian Ivan, £35, waterstones.com

Prada superfine-wool jacquard sweater, £980

Smythson small Panama trinket tray, £125, farfetch.com

R+D.LAB Velasca carafe and glasses, £150, mrporter.com

Giorgio Armani wool flannel jacket, £2,400

Thief and Heist silver Codebreaker bracelet, from $289

Ermenegildo Zegna silk tie, £230, farfetch.com

Loro Piana x Hiroshi Fujiwara cashmere socks, £85 

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 Speaker, £2,600, mrporter.com

Louis Vuitton quilted damier trousers, £1,310

Tom Dixon steel Small Mill grinder, £90, mrporter.com

Marane swim shorts, £165, matchesfashion.com

Ilaria Icardi lapis lazuli signet ring, £2,600

Guess print shirt, £65

Bitossi Ceramiche triangle-pattern vase, €510, farfetch.com

Brunello Cucinelli walnut tic-tac-toe set, £385, matchesfashion.com

Pool Studio Valsusa armchair, £7,500

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.