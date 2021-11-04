Better shape up: 20 geometric designs to buy
Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY fibre-mix suit jacket, £930, matchesfashion.com
Bottega Veneta leather belt, £370, matchesfashion.com
Orlebar Brown swim shorts, £225
Geta Bratescu: Game of Forms, with introduction by Marian Ivan, £35, waterstones.com
Prada superfine-wool jacquard sweater, £980
Smythson small Panama trinket tray, £125, farfetch.com
R+D.LAB Velasca carafe and glasses, £150, mrporter.com
Giorgio Armani wool flannel jacket, £2,400
Thief and Heist silver Codebreaker bracelet, from $289
Ermenegildo Zegna silk tie, £230, farfetch.com
Loro Piana x Hiroshi Fujiwara cashmere socks, £85
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 Speaker, £2,600, mrporter.com
Louis Vuitton quilted damier trousers, £1,310
Tom Dixon steel Small Mill grinder, £90, mrporter.com
Marane swim shorts, £165, matchesfashion.com
Ilaria Icardi lapis lazuli signet ring, £2,600
Guess print shirt, £65
Bitossi Ceramiche triangle-pattern vase, €510, farfetch.com
Brunello Cucinelli walnut tic-tac-toe set, £385, matchesfashion.com
Pool Studio Valsusa armchair, £7,500
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published