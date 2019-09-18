The Chinese state broadcaster CGTN has suffered a setback in its plans to expand its operation in Europe after the departure of a former director of the UK media regulator Ofcom, who quit as an adviser to the media company owing to concerns about impartiality.

Nick Pollard, who ran Sky News for a decade, was hired by CGTN in December 2018, seven months after he left the Ofcom board, to help the broadcaster set up a new London office. His appointment came a month after the Chinese broadcaster was told it would face an Ofcom investigation into allegations it aired forced prisoners’ confessions.

But, according to one person with knowledge of the matter, Mr Pollard resigned from his role with the Chinese state-owned network citing concerns over its failure to comply with Ofcom’s rules on impartiality in connection to its coverage of the anti-extradition bill protests.

The Chinese state broadcaster’s accusations of western media lacking neutrality was another “strong contributing factor”, the person added. It was triggered after a CGTN news anchor on Twitter accused the Sky News journalist Alex Crawford, a former colleague of Mr Pollard’s, of bias a few weeks ago.

CGTN has made a big bet on the UK, choosing London for its third main global office alongside bases in Washington and Nairobi, where it has recruited around 100 journalists to report “objective” news “from a Chinese perspective”. It was due to open its new centre in Chiswick, West London, later this month after a delay of almost one year.

But its bet on the UK has become risky. In May, Ofcom opened an investigation into the broadcaster following the complaint filed last year by Peter Humphrey, a British citizen, who accused CGTN and its parent network CCTV of airing a confession that he said he had made under duress.

Since that initial complaint Ofcom has launched a second investigation into CGTN based on a complaint filed by UK-based Angela Gui, who has accused the broadcaster of airing several public “confessions” made by her father, Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong bookseller who is currently detained at an unknown location.

If found guilty, the state channel could potentially be stripped of its licence to broadcast in the UK.

The number of critics accusing the broadcaster of peddling propaganda from the Chinese government has grown steadily since the company launched international hubs in North America and Africa in 2012.

Reporters Without Borders, the press freedom advocacy group, have said the Chinese state broadcaster is expanding in countries like the UK to advance Beijing’s agenda abroad.

The Chinese broadcaster was last month banned from advertising on Twitter after the social media company said it would put a stop to state-sponsored ads after CGTN and Chinese outlets Xinhua and China Daily had paid to promote content that critics claimed spread disinformation about the protests in Hong Kong.

Mr Pollard’s departure is a blow for CGTN. Before becoming a consultant to the broadcaster Mr Pollard sat on the regulator’s board for more than two years and chaired its content committee, which advises on complaints against broadcasters such as those filed against CGTN.

CGTN did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Pollard declined to comment.