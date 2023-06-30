We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Edexcel Component 3, Section 5.2: The key ideas and principles of the Democratic and Republican Parties

AQA Component 3.2, Section 3.2.1.6: Political parties: the ideological changes in both the Democratic and Republican parties making them more distinct and polarised

As part of his bid for re-election in 2024, President Biden is seeking to highlight his administration’s policy successes. ‘Bidenomics’ is a recently coined term, meaning large-scale federal investment in green energy, infrastructure and other areas.

Biden has attacked the Republicans for espousing ‘trickle-down economics’ — the neoliberal belief that deregulation and tax cuts for affluent members of society produce benefits for the less well-off. This exemplifies the way in which the two main US parties have moved further apart in terms of policy.

Explain and analyse three ways in which US party politics has become increasingly polarised in recent years. [9 marks]

Evaluate the view that the policies of the Republican and Democrat Parties have become increasingly opposed. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: The article focuses on the economy. You should also be able to explain the two parties’ contrasting positions on, for example, welfare policy and social and moral issues such as abortion and gun control. If you are answering the question which requires evaluation, can you find any areas of common ground between Democrats and Republicans?

Graham Goodlad, Portsmouth High School