With just nine months left before Britain leaves the European Union, the government remains deadlocked on key decisions relating to the single market and customs union. For the first time since the referendum two years ago, industrial giants like Airbus, BMW and Honda are sounding the alarm. Elaine Moore discusses their fears with the FT's Peter Campbel and Alex Barker.