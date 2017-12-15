Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

As the next phase of Brexit talks looms, the pharmaceuticals industry is stepping up its campaign to emphasise the impact on the industry and patients if it cannot continue to work closely with Europe.

Familiar warnings about potential threats to the supply of medicines, if new trading arrangements are not agreed, have been amplified since Theresa May returned from Brussels having made “sufficient progress” for her EU partners to move towards the next stage of discussions.

“We can safeguard public health by putting the regulation and supply of medicines top of the agenda in phase two of talks,” said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry after Friday’s confirmation.

Much attention has focused on the importance of a continuing relationship with the European Medicines Agency, reflecting concerns that if the UK has to set up its own drug approval system, some large companies may delay seeking the go-ahead to sell their medicines in the country, which contributes only about 2.6 per cent of global drug sales.

Now, however, pharma companies have joined forces with the chemical industries on another front, in their drive to keep the UK within the scope of EU rules.

The casus belli this time is Reach, or registration, evaluation, authorisation & restriction of chemicals, a regulatory standard that all companies must comply with if they are to export their goods within Europe.

As the FT reported on Sunday, the Chemical Industries Association, backed by the ABPI, has written to Michael Gove, the environment secretary, to argue that leaving the EU framework “would seriously bring into question 10 years of investment, as registrations and authorisations that permit access to the EU single market would suddenly become non-existent on exit day”.

However, to maintain the current framework would transgress a firm line for Brexiters, because the European Chemicals Agency, which determines standard-setting for chemicals and single market access, falls under the European Court of Justice.

Many large pharma companies move “active pharmaceutical ingredients”, or APIs, around Europe in the course of manufacturing their medicines. While the APIs themselves do not need to be registered under Reach, the chemicals from which they are made may need to be.

An API is the part of any drug that produces its effects, says the ABPI, which notes that some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways.

The issue comes on top of existing uncertainty as to whether UK registrations of medicines will continue, as now, to be valid in the rest of Europe. This is already leading many pharma companies to start duplicating batch release and safety testing facilities on the continent.

Now, the prospect is looming that the chemicals sector may similarly have to prepare to register products separately in the UK, when it leaves the EU. Such registrations typically cost several hundred thousand pounds each, so the cost would not be negligible.

In the absence of clarity about what the future will bring, UK businesses are still rushing to complete their Reach registrations, in order to meet a final registration deadline of May 2018.

The ultimate decision will be influenced by the balance in the UK cabinet between Brexiters who believe the UK must seize the moment to strike out on its own regulatory path and pragmatists who are arguing for continued co-operation. Whether Europe’s Reach will continue post-Brexit may be part of a wider ideological tug of war within the Conservative party — but for the chemical and pharma industries, the decision may have all too concrete business consequences.

Further reading

Brexit, Trump and a generation of incompetents

“I didn’t want Brexit, but I assumed the Brexiters had a plan. I didn’t think Donald Trump had a plan, but I assumed the Republicans did. They didn’t. Whether you like these people or not, the question is: why are they incompetent?” (Simon Kuper in the FT)



Inside the UK’s messy deal to secure an amicable divorce

“That late-night call to County Fermanagh marked a coda to a three-week political thriller, a race to a Brexit deal with fateful misunderstandings, sleepless diplomacy and brutal brinkmanship.” (The FT’s Big Read on the saga that almost brought down the government)



Seizing the opportunities of Brexit for Brand Britain

“The biggest change I’ve seen so far has been from brands like Sainsbury’s, in creating a spirit of optimism and playfulness, that is the precise antidote we Brits need to the seriousness we’ve faced in these highly political times.” (Rana Brightman, strategy director at Siegel+Gale, in City AM)

Hard numbers

The European Central Bank delivered a pre-Christmas gift at its last meeting of the year, hiking its growth projections for the surging eurozone economy. The ECB now expects annual gross domestic product growth to top 2 per cent for the next two years in the bloc. The only downside: inflation is staying stubbornly and mysteriously weak.