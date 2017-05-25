Corbyn links terror attacks to foreign wars

Jeremy Corbyn will relaunch Labour’s election campaign on Friday with a speech in which he will link terrorist attacks on British soil to wars fought by the UK overseas.

All of Britain’s political parties agreed to a break in electioneering after Monday night’s terrorist attack in Manchester, when 22 people were killed, many of them children.

Making his first campaign appearance since then, Mr Corbyn will address the terrorist threat during a speech in central London. He will call for an end to the “war on terror”, saying it is not working, and demand a “smarter way” to tackle terrorism.

“Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home,” the Labour leader will say.

The terrorists who attacked British citizens should “forever be reviled” and held to account for their actions, he will argue.

“But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism.”

An informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism

Mr Corbyn, a former vice-president of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, said recently that he was not a pacifist. However, asked previously in what circumstances he would authorise military action, he has struggled to answer the question.

As a backbench MP he was a persistent critic of the 2003 Iraq invasion and since becoming Labour leader he has apologised for the joint US-UK action on behalf of his party. He has opposed most western military interventions of modern times, including action in Afghanistan and Syria.

Mr Corbyn was also chairman of Stop the War, an organisation that last year published a blog post suggesting France was “reaping the whirlwind” for its foreign policy after terrorists staged multiple attacks in Paris. He refused to condemn that view, although he said he disagreed with the phrasing.

He recently said he would be reluctant to authorise a drone strike against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Isis, suggesting instead it would be better to try to forge a “political solution” in Syria.

Seumas Milne, head of communications for Mr Corbyn, has equally forthright views about foreign affairs.

In the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks Mr Milne, then a Guardian columnist, wrote: “Perhaps it is too much to hope that, as rescue workers struggle to pull firefighters from the rubble, any but a small minority might make the connection between what has been visited upon them and what their government has visited upon large parts of the world.”

In his speech on Friday Mr Corbyn will say that no government can prevent every terrorist attack but it can minimise the chances by reversing cuts to emergency services and police.

“There will be more police on the streets under a Labour government. And if the security services need more resources to keep track of those who wish to murder and maim, then they should get them,” he will say.

Mr Corbyn will also say that a Labour government would “never surrender the freedoms we have won”.