Norway has announced a probe of state-owned lender DNB over whether it was involved in alleged bribery in Namibia by Iceland’s biggest fisheries group.

The country’s authority for the investigation and prosecution of economic and environmental crime said on Friday that it had started looking into links between DNB and alleged payments by Samherji to secure Namibian fishing quotas.

“The aim of the investigation is to find out what happened and whether any criminal acts have been committed. It is natural that we co-operate with authorities in other countries working on this complex case,” said Hedvig Moe, interim head of the authority.

Shares in DNB, which until recently were trading close to all-time highs, fell 6 per cent on the news to NKr155.3.

It is the fourth big Nordic bank to be investigated by local prosecutors for economic crime in recent months.

The image of Nordic banks has been tarnished by a number of recent scandals. Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank — the biggest lenders in Denmark, Finland, and the Baltics respectively — have all been investigated by prosecutors over alleged money laundering in Estonia and elsewhere. Shares in Danske and Swedbank have fallen by two-thirds and a half respectively since their scandals broke.

Meanwhile, SEB, a large Swedish bank, is also facing questions about potential dirty money after it disclosed that €26bn of “high-risk” money from non-residents had flowed through its Estonian business during an 11-year period.

The investigation into DNB is separate and comes after the leaking of thousands of documents by a whistleblower in Iceland, which outlined allegations of a complex international bribery scheme involving the transfer of funds through different offshore jurisdictions to win Namibian fishing quotas. DNB has promised to investigate the case itself as well.

The allegations have already led to the resignations of Namibia’s fisheries and justice ministers and of the chief executive of Samherji.

DNB is the latest Norwegian state-controlled company to be investigated for potential corruption after previous probes at telecoms group Telenor, fertiliser company Yara and oil major Equinor.

SEB, which is controlled by the Wallenberg family of industrialists, was also in the news this week after Sweden’s public broadcaster accused it of being linked to money from the Russian fraud uncovered by accountant Sergei Magnitsky just before his death.

SEB’s shares, which fell 12 per cent two weeks ago on the first sign it was about to be sucked into the scandal, rose 3 per cent this week after the bank said it had found no evidence of systematic money laundering and the investment vehicle of the Wallenbergs gave the bank their backing.