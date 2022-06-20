“I always get good cards, and I always guess right,” a successful declarer announced on this deal. For those of us less blessed, technique trumps luck most of the time.

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W Game

North East South West — — 1S NB 3S NB 4S

At almost every table, West led J♥ against 4S. With two losers assumed — and soon revealed — in diamonds, attention should be on how to play the club suit to avoid two losers. Many won the lead, drew trumps, and either tried a diamond to K♦, or a low club from hand, inserting 10♣ from dummy. This lost the trick as well as the contract.

Look at the club suit: if you lead it, you must guess who holds J♣ but, if the opponents lead clubs, you play low from the first hand and either beat J♣ with a higher honour, or lose to A♣ without wasting either K♣ or Q♣.

To achieve this position, draw trumps and cash all the remaining hearts. This eliminates the suit as a safe way off lead. Now, lead a diamond towards K♦ and, when it loses, East-West can cash a second trick there but, then, whoever is on lead must play either a red suit, providing you with a ruff in dummy and a discard of a low club from your hand, or lead a club which sorts out the suit for only one loser.

Very often, to play out a side suit before tackling others narrows down safe means of escape for opponents, and should always be considered