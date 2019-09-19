Dina Vierny may be best remembered as the model and muse of Henri Matisse and the sculptor Aristide Maillol, and founder of what became the Musée Maillol in Paris in 1995. Yet this exceptional woman, who as a member of the French Resistance guided refugees fleeing Vichy France over the Pyrenees to Spain, left another legacy.

At her gallery in the rue Jacob, which she opened in 1947, she collected and promoted the work of artists variously — and inadequately — described as anything from “modern primitives” and “masters of popular reality” to “naive” or “Sunday painters”. Now the Fondation Dina Vierny-Musée Maillol is paying tribute by returning the spotlight to these sometimes forgotten French artists in From the Douanier Rousseau to Séraphine: The Great Naive Masters.

Though far from the first to do so, Vierny staged exhibitions of these largely self-taught artists at her gallery alongside the avant-garde, ie Russians such as Kandinsky, Poliakoff and Kabakov. Hard though this is to imagine from the evidence on most museum walls, naive art once hung alongside paintings by revered modern masters of the 20th century in the collections of critics, collectors and artists including Picasso, André Breton, Le Corbusier and Jacques Lipchitz. Several naive painters also exhibited at the non-juried Salon des Indépendants. Tellingly, the first person in Paris to buy a painting from Picasso was Wilhelm Uhde, the German collector, critic and dealer who was also the earliest biographer of naive painter Henri Rousseau.

An early supporter of Rousseau, Uhde staged seminal shows in 1928 and 1932 that brought together for the first time many artists here: André Bauchant, Camille Bombois, Jean Eve, Séraphine Louis (Uhde’s one-time housekeeper), René Rimbert and Louis Vivin.

After his death in 1947, Uhde’s collection was given to Vierny, who took up the gauntlet. Their open-minded, liberal approach to contemporary art was neither confined to Paris nor France. Another enthusiast of both the naive and the avant-garde was Roger Dutilleul whose collection forms the basis of LaM, the Lille Métropole Museum of Modern, Contemporary and Outsider Art, which houses the country’s largest collection of art brut or outsider art. Jeanne-Bathilde Lacourt, its curator of modern art, is with Alex Susanna the co-curator of The Great Naive Masters.

Lacourt and Susanna see the show as an opportunity to present these exhibits first and foremost as works of art; the scholarship accompanying the rise of interest in outsider art on both sides of the Atlantic during the past decade or so has tended to focus on biography and mental health. Theirs is also a revisionist exercise questioning the traditional linear view of art history as a sequence of avant-garde movements all of which end in “-ism”.

Naive art is, of course, almost everything that the avant-garde was not. Unlike them, these essentially non-abstract painters remained true to the traditional genres of portraiture, landscape, still life and scenes of everyday life. Bauchant’s “Butcher’s Shop” (1940) has the monumentality of a history painting. Yet this is no unmediated or banal reality. Like so many of these images, his painting exudes an underlying sense of disquiet, exhibiting disconcerting discrepancies in scale and drawing no distinction between the representation of foreground and background, the crucial and the incidental. The tension of the scene is almost palpable, expressed by the furtive glances and body language of the protagonists in this time of food shortages. The neatly hatted and suited woman at the front of the queue discusses her order of costly cuts while the workmen in their clogs and tattered clothes look on.

In Eve’s “Self-Portrait” (1936), this spatial ambiguity is exaggerated by his consistency of detail and finish. By positioning himself, the view out of the window and the painting of it all in the picture plane, Eve confuses the eye in a way that brings to mind the optical trickery of Magritte. In fact, there is much of the surreal here, not least in the choice and precision of the placing of motifs, often incongruous, in a manner that suggests symbolic meaning.

Particularly strange is the metamorphosis in Bombois’s “Girl with a Doll” (1925). What appear to be floral motifs on the carpet unexpectedly climb over the seated girl’s sock while the red of her dress leaks into a blood-red pool of another flower. Eroticism is implicit in her rucked-up skirt, revealing an expanse of inner thigh, while in the garden beyond stands a statue of Venus Pudica, a classical nude who famously draws attention to her vulva by attempting to conceal it. Even without the cats, Balthus is not far away in spirit.

For a non-French audience, the revelation of the show is the work of Séraphine Louis, a lay sister who experienced ecstatic revelations and ended her days in an asylum. Her compositions of fruits and flowers, such as “Bouquet of Mimosas” (1925), explode across the canvas, filling the entire pictorial space with a vortex of whirling and often fantastical leaves.

Her luminous palette — she used enamel household paints — was possibly inspired by the stained-glass windows of the cathedral in her native Senlis, or by images from illuminated manuscripts. Works such as “Apples with Leaves” resemble more a Tree of Jesse than a conventional flower-piece.

There is a sense of the fecundity of the natural world bursting through, too, in the paintings of the nurseryman Bauchard who, with Rousseau, is arguably the most complex artistic personality here. Rousseau, who preceded these artists by a generation, may be more than a painter of mesmerising and dreamlike jungle flora and fauna, but no other canvases are as irresistible.

The best of these exhibits are works of complex interiority, mystery and imagination. If nothing else, this glorious show demonstrates that these diverse and often solitary and isolated artists resist generalisations and remain impossible to pigeonhole: their backgrounds, education, technical skill and sources of influence — if known — are just too different. Now returning, blinking, to a place in the sun, it is clear that they will continue to cast their spells.

