How much does a nuclear plant cost? Take Britain’s Hinkley Point in Somerset, currently under construction with a completion date pencilled in for some time in the late 2020s. The headline figure that is usually given? Somewhere in the region of £20bn.

But that is just for construction; it is not the whole picture. Remember you do not get a penny of revenue till the plant is up and running. That means financing those construction costs for up to 10 years, during which the debt is compounding away like rabbits. Then you have decades when you are steadily servicing and paying down those loans.

Looked at through the project’s life, the cost of financing alone is roughly four times the amount needed to build the thing. Which leads to a key conclusion: that if you want to constrain spending, do not just focus on the price of pressure vessels, labour or concrete. No, it is the cost of capital that you really have to drive down.

Having got back into the nuclear business with Hinkley Point, Britain must now decide whether to go further. These are enormous, unwieldy assets. Hinkley alone will account for nearly 7 per cent of the country’s energy needs when it finally powers up. You cannot just leave that call to the private sector either. Given their vast upfront costs and back-end liabilities associated with decommissioning, nuclear power stations cannot be built without the state’s active involvement. Having spent a decade simply getting to the ribbon-cutting moment, the proprietors are unable to afford any more than the minimal downtime. They need to have a ready market to sell to, and a predictable price that covers both their capital and operating costs over working lives that can last half a century or more.

That is no simple task in Britain’s dysfunctional power market. The state has showered subsidies on the producers of renewable energy, such as wind turbines and solar arrays, which now produce about a third of Britain’s power. Yet these have characteristics that fundamentally distort the market, and will do so increasingly as they represent an ever larger proportion. Being both intermittent and lacking input costs, owners will rationally sell any power they produce for whatever they can get — driving wholesale prices down.

Hinkley dealt with this risk by its owners, EDF of France, striking a deal with the government to receive a guaranteed price of £92.50 per megawatt hour (MWh), indexed for 35 years, when the electricity starts flowing. By any measure, that looks absurdly generous. Forget spurious comparisons with intermittent producers, Hinkley’s owners — EDF and their Chinese partners, CGN — are state-controlled businesses. The contract is designed to deliver them a weighted average return of more than 9 per cent. The UK government’s cost of borrowing is closer to 2 per cent. It is not impossible to get that capital cost down. One mechanism the government is considering would be to treat new nukes like some other bits of infrastructure and get customers to pay for them upfront. The owners would add chunks of capital expenditure to the project’s regulated asset base during construction, on which they could then earn a return.

This is not uncontroversial as it puts project risk on the customer (although one would argue that any nuclear project does that anyway, however funded). But the mechanism not only cuts the amount of expensive compounding debt; it also allows the owners to fund the risky construction phase using cheaper pension fund capital. With returns closer to 5 or 6 per cent, the required power price could fall sharply, even as much as a half.

Whether that is enough is anyone’s guess. The fundamental difficulty with nuclear is there is simply no rational economic way to know how much, if any, to build. Driven by the UK’s climate commitments, it is essentially an insurance policy against no technology emerging that produces zero-carbon, reliable power much more cheaply. The opportunity cost is substantial. After all, each project ties large chunks of capacity to nuclear for decades to come. If nuclear is to have any place in the mix it must be at the lowest cost. Ideally the state would finance the construction of these assets as it could suppress returns the furthest. (The government has toyed with this at another project in Wales). The so-called RAB model is far from perfect.

But if more reactors are to be constructed, their capital costs must fall dramatically. The UK cannot afford more nuclear if it comes at Hinkley rates.

