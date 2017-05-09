Adecco

France, Italy give Adecco revenues a boost in Q1

Fast FT

by: Ralph Atkins

Strong improvements in French and Italian labour markets helped power a 6 per cent like-for-like first quarter rise in revenues at Adecco as the Swiss employment services group benefited from a pick-up in the global economy.


Adecco reported 8 per cent organic growth to €1.2bn in revenues from France – its largest market – in the three months to March compared with a year early, after taking into account differences in the number of working days. Revenues from Italy were up 26 per cent to €408m on the same basis.

Adecco acts as a bellwether for economic conditions and is likely to benefit from any further improvement in French labour markets under the country’s new president Emmanuel Macron.

Overall, Adecco reported revenues of €5.7bn in the first quarter, a working day-adjusted organic increase of 6 per cent. The fourth quarter had also seen 6 per cent organic growth.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose to €270m in the first quarter, compared with €228m a year earlier.

The positive revenue momentum had continued into April, Adecco reported, but it warned that the global economic outlook remains “uncertain”.

Highlighting the pace of digital-led changes in the world’s labour markets, Adecco announced plans for a mobile-based platform for employers in small and medium size businesses looking for temporary staff for hospitality and events.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.