Net profits: 18 buys that are a cut above
Chanel pre-owned leather and nylon Canebiers Net bag, 2010-11, £6,659, farfetch.com
Alaïa laser-cut nylon swimsuit, £350, net-a-porter.com
Mediterranean Objects MDF Suau long pendant lamp, €649, 1stdibs.com
Giorgio Armani crochet top, £2,900
Akris laser-cut leather and canvas tote, €1,850
Lafayette 148 laser-cut suede jacket, £1,300, modesens.com
A.W.A.K.E. Mode laser-cut silk-mix multi-circle skirt, £750
Saint Laurent leather and jute sandals, £675, matchesfashion.com
Longchamp leather and cotton mesh Le Pliage Filet bag, £110
Jimmy Choo mesh and leather Amita 45 slingback pumps (also available in white), £595, farfetch.com
Proenza Schouler crochet trousers, €4,570
Gabriela Hearst silk Katarina skirt, €2,850
Annoushka gold and diamond Hidden Reef lattice ring, £1,500
Alanui cotton trousers, €760
Gilda Editions steel Slot centrepiece bowl by Sammi Cherryman, £495, artemest.com
Louis Vuitton leather zipped coat, POA
Vitra metal and wood DKW Wire chair by Charles and Ray Eames, £635, conranshop.co.uk
Ganni beaded netting crop top, £405, farfetch.com
