Aylin Bayhan

Chanel pre-owned leather and nylon Canebiers Net bag, 2010-11, £6,659, farfetch.com

Alaïa laser-cut nylon swimsuit, £350, net-a-porter.com

Mediterranean Objects MDF Suau long pendant lamp, €649, 1stdibs.com

Giorgio Armani crochet top, £2,900

Akris laser-cut leather and canvas tote, €1,850

The inspiration: : the late Paco Rabanne at work in 1966
The inspiration: the late Paco Rabanne at work in 1966 © Keystone/Getty Images

Lafayette 148 laser-cut suede jacket, £1,300, modesens.com

A.W.A.K.E. Mode laser-cut silk-mix multi-circle skirt, £750

Saint Laurent leather and jute sandals, £675, matchesfashion.com

Longchamp leather and cotton mesh Le Pliage Filet bag, £110

Jimmy Choo mesh and leather Amita 45 slingback pumps, £595, farfetch.com

Proenza Schouler crochet trousers, €4,570

Gabriela Hearst silk Katarina skirt, €2,850

Annoushka gold and diamond Hidden Reef lattice ring, £1,500

Alanui cotton trousers, €760

Gilda Editions steel Slot centrepiece bowl by Sammi Cherryman, £495, artemest.com

Louis Vuitton leather zipped coat, POA

Vitra metal and wood DKW Wire chair by Charles and Ray Eames, £635, conranshop.co.uk

Ganni beaded netting crop top, £405, farfetch.com

