Logo for FT World Tech Founders podcast

Financial Times World Tech Founders is a new series on entrepreneurs in emerging markets. Founders talk about the rewards and challenges of starting up a business in countries such as Egypt, Tanzania and China.

Print this page

Dorcas Muthoni on the opportunities in Silicon Savannah and how to avoid corruption 

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.