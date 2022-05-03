Most of us enjoyed a lot more time outside in nature during the pandemic so could bringing nature into the office help lure workers back to their desks? In this episode, Isabel Berwick, Working It host and the FT’s Work and Careers editor, talks to architect Rick Cook about his ‘biophilic’ buildings. Rick creates buildings that don’t just look good, but stimulate us to smell, feel and touch the world around us, bringing beehives, greenery and even praying mantis into employees’ lives. Isabel also speaks to the FT’s New York correspondent and Working It regular, Josh Chaffin, about the cutting edge of US office design. There are hospitality groups contracted to make offices look and feel like cool private members’ clubs as well as ice-cream carts and new quiet spaces for introverts. Will it tempt back employees reluctant to give up working from home? What can managers do to make their offices even a little bit more alluring and healthy?

Want to read more?

Josh Chaffin on Rick Cook’s ‘biophilic’ architecture

https://www.ft.com/content/e032feee-6d3d-4773-b8b6-c0744bdadb49

How New York’s offices are getting a post pandemic shake up

https://www.ft.com/content/0fc60c68-7e8f-492d-ae4c-f66272793212

Pilita Clark on why commuting to an office is still offputting

https://www.ft.com/content/8d7e40da-0cf3-453e-9eb3-40036d4e2582

Hot desking in offices is coming back

https://www.ft.com/content/06f5e384-e278-4c30-8215-085512c6820d

How companies are luring staff back with restaurant-quality free food

https://www.ft.com/content/218e50fb-9bff-4589-bff2-7975ea354456

HBR on the power of getting away from your desk for a walk

https://hbr.org/2021/02/dont-underestimate-the-power-of-a-walk

FT subscriber? Sign up for the new weekly Working It newsletter. We’ll cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next. One-click sign up at www.ft.com/newsletters

We love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — please listen, rate and subscribe!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan and Manuela Saragosa. Assistant producer is Persis Love. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.