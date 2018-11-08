A senior Financial Times editor was refused entry to Hong Kong on Thursday, several weeks after the government of the territory declined to extend his work visa.

The rejection came on the same day that two Hong Kong talks by a London-based Chinese author were cancelled, a move that critics argued was a further step in a trend of increasing restrictions on free speech in the territory

Victor Mallet, the FT’s Asia news editor, attempted to enter Hong Kong on Thursday as a visitor but was turned away at the border after several hours of questioning by immigration officers.

In October, the government refused to renew Mr Mallet’s work visa without explanation.

The visa decision came shortly after Mr Mallet hosted a talk at Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club, where he was acting president, by the founder of a now-banned political party that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China.

The FT said: “We have not received an explanation for the recent rejection of Victor Mallet’s work visa and have appealed against the decision.”

Victor Mallet at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong in August © AFP

On Thursday, prominent exiled Chinese author Ma Jian announced on Twitter that Tai Kwun, a new government-backed arts complex, had suddenly cancelled a talk on China Dream, his latest novel that was described by the event’s organiser as an “answer to Chinese president Xi Jinping’s goal of restored national greatness”.

“This is not the way a civilised society would behave,” Mr Ma told the FT. He said he was worried authorities would deny him entry to the territory when he arrives from London on Friday afternoon.

His presentations were scheduled as part of the Hong Kong International Literary Festival, which said it had found a new venue for the talks. The FT is a media partner of the festival.

“The cancellation appears to be at the very least an act of self-censorship, which would add to a growing list of incidents of suppression of free expression in Hong Kong,” said Jason Ng, president of PEN Hong Kong, an organisation that promotes free speech and supports writers.

Tai Kwun, which is controlled by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the territory’s gambling monopoly, has been promoted as a venue for artistic expression.

Timothy Calnin, the venue’s director, confirmed on Thursday it made the decision for political reasons: “We do not want Tai Kwun to become a platform to promote the political interests of any individual.”

Mr Ma rejected that characterisation. “I wouldn’t use Tai Kwun as a platform to promote my ‘political interests’,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m a novelist, not an activist, and am attending the Festival to discuss my new novel. My ‘politics’ are simple: I believe in free thought and free speech. Without them, life has no meaning.”

Patrick Poon, Amnesty International’s China researcher, said the organisation was “very worried about the signs of diminishing freedom of speech in Hong Kong”, which included the cancellation a week earlier of an exhibition of works by a Chinese political cartoonist after the organiser said he had received threats from Beijing.

John Batten, who sits on Tai Kwun’s visual arts advisory committee, said that although he was not involved in the decision, he was concerned by the implications of the sudden cancellation.

“For me it is very, very, very serious. Any kind of censorship is,” he said.