All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who, in 1907, became the first British winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature?

What name is shared by the sixth most populous town in Kent and the third most populous city in New York state?

Ramón Estevez is the real name of which actor, born in 1940?

Where was the Live 8 concert held in 2005?

Charterhouse, Martins and Midland are all defunct British . . . what?

What first name is shared by the winner and the third-placed candidate in the 2010 Labour leadership election?

In the TV series The X-Files, what was Agent Mulder's first name?

The Selkirk Grace is a traditional feature of which celebration, held annually on January 25?

What kind of farm did Jimmy Carter own before becoming the US president?