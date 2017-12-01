Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Border watch North Korean soldiers on duty near the spot where a comrade defected to the south on November 13

© Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Political baggage Angela Merkel and Julia Kloeckner, deputy leader of the Christian Democratic Union, settle in for a meeting at party headquarters in Berlin

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Weekend warriors History enthusiasts re-enact an 1812 battle between Napoleonic and Russian forces near the village of Bryl in Belarus

© Edgard Garrido/Reuters

High hopes Salvador Nasralla, a former sports presenter known as Mr Television who is standing as the Alliance Against the Dictatorship candidate in the Honduras presidential election, awaits the outcome of the poll

© James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP

Up and away Los Angeles firefighters use a helicopter to take a horse trapped by wildfires in Deep Creek, San Bernardino County, to a ranch in rural Apple Valley

© Baz Ratner/Reuters

Crowd control Police fire tear gas to keep Kenyans from forcing their way into the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi for the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta

© Nacho Doce/Reuters

Beauty care A nursing home resident receives a makeover in a São Paulo beauty salon at an event organised by the Projeto Velho Amigo NGO in Brazil

© Susana Vera/Reuters

Relief struggle Members of the Rohingya minority who fled military persecution in Myanmar compete for aid at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

© Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters

Young guns Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School at exercises involving trench training and forest survival studies near Stavropol, Russia

© Max Rossi/Reuters

Burmese days Pope Francis and Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counsellor, arrive for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomats in Naypyidaw, the capital

© Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

High notes Chris Wintle tunes some of the more than 3,000 pipes in the organ loft at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent in time for the Christmas services

© AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin

Bombs away North Koreans cheer as Kim Jong Un orders the launch of the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile, which Pyongyang says puts all of the US in range

© AFP/Getty Images

Into the void A rocket dropped on the eastern Ghouta district of Damascus, the Syrian capital, failed to detonate but made a hole in the ground

© Andri Tambunan/Getty Images

Volcano vents Mount Agung spews heavy volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, where Indonesian authorities have raised the state of alert to its highest level

© AFP/Getty Images

Tyre pressure Israeli police remove Jewish settlers who barricaded themselves in an illegal structure built on private Palestinian land in Elazar, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank

© Juan Medina/Reuters

Flare up Spanish taxi drivers in Madrid protest at what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing operators such as Uber and Cabify

© Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Thin blue line Members of an honour guard prepare to receive Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh president, who is visiting Alexander Lukashenko, his Belarus counterpart, in Minsk

© Susana Vera/Reuters

Passage to safety Rohingya refugees aboard a raft are towed across the Naf river from Myanmar to Teknaf, in Bangladesh

© AFP/Getty Images

Child labour A Philippine boy collects used plastic bottles to be sold at a junk shop at the Divisoria market in Manila

© Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters

Vantage point Members of the Houthi community in Yemen climb a fence during a rally marking the birth of Mohammad in Sana’a, the capital

© AFP PHOTO

End of the road Heavy flooding causes the collapse of a road in the southern Thai province of Songkhla

© AFP/Getty Images

Favela patrol A soldier during a security operation at the Barbante community in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after suspected drug traffickers destroyed a police post