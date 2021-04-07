Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The EU drug regulator will launch an investigation next week into whether clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine contravened ethical standards, and Japan’s national champion, Renesas Electronics, is being forced to diversify due to the pressures brought on by the chip industry. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains how president Jair Bolsonaro lost his grip of Brazil.





